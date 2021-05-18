Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.40 million.

MEC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. 27,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.45 million, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

