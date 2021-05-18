Medica Group’s (MGP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MGP. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Medica Group alerts:

Shares of LON MGP opened at GBX 163 ($2.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.25. The company has a market cap of £199.50 million and a P/E ratio of 135.83. Medica Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.58 ($2.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.