MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) PT Lowered to C$0.50

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:LABS traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,277. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.59. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.25.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

