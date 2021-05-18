MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.50 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

MD stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 57,267 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

