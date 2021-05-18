Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Lifted by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

MDT traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,096. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.