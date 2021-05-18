Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 247 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $152.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.