Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,030. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

