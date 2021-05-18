Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2,626.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

