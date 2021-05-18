Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $2,743,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

RAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

