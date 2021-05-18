Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.