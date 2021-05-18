Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,813,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $6,446,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $648.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.91 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

