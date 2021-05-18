Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $30,000 in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 186,910 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 112,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Power to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Atlantic Power stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power Co. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

