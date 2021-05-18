Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 103,489 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11,729.6% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 98,177 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,744,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 64,339 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

