megaBONK (MBONK) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $887,268.06 and $7,341.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00094436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $649.55 or 0.01493131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00118818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00063668 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

