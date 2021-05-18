Mercury (MER) Market Cap Hits $2.84 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $22,936.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00396022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.87 or 0.01372218 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047673 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.