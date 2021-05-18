Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 25,128 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,880,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $124,192.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,365 shares of company stock worth $3,647,483. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.