Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 1,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 539,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Meritor’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Meritor by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

