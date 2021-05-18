Meta (MTA) Market Cap Hits $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00089952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $601.25 or 0.01397896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00117103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.45 or 0.11070353 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable. The official website for Meta is mstable.org. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

