Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

