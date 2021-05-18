MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Lowered to $71.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MGEE. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.65. 952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,250. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.