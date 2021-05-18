Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Shaker Investments LLC OH’s 6th Largest Position

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 2.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,457 shares of company stock worth $5,316,928. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

