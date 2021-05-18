Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Cut by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 2.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,928. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

