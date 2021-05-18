Middleton & Co Inc MA Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 33,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Point LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Point LLP now owns 195,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 69.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average of $114.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

