Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 209 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

