Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 5,637 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA owned about 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $161.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.02 and a 52 week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

