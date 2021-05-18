Middleton & Co Inc MA Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $219,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 272,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 90,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Cowen boosted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

