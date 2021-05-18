Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:MEEC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 122,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,116. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

In related news, CEO Richard Macpherson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

