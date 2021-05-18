Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 211 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NYSE H opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

