Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in DaVita by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 309,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,381 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,451,585 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

