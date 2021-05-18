Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $59,000 Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

