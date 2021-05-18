Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

