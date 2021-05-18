Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,290,000 after buying an additional 411,129 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,334,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after buying an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,513,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.92. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.