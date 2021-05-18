Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 143 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA stock opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,451,585 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.