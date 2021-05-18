Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,014 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

