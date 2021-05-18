Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 289 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

NYSE BILL opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion and a PE ratio of -265.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average is $141.68.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $822,674.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,459.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $2,647,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,840 shares in the company, valued at $12,081,553.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,326 shares of company stock worth $17,323,248. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

