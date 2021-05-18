Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 29.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 595,796 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,248. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.68. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion and a PE ratio of -265.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

