Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MIST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,243. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $170.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

