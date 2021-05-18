Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 362,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLND traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 1,864,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,354. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Millendo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.64.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

