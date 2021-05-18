Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Separately, CL King raised their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

