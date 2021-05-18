Mizuho Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $176.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.03.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.55. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

