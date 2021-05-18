Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.22.

AVRO stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after buying an additional 254,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 1,027,771 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 202,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 947,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

