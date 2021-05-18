Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mohawk Group news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 64,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $2,201,704.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWK stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.69. 898,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,422. The company has a market cap of $403.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

