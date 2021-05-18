Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 152.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

