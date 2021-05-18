Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

MOMO stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Momo by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after buying an additional 2,678,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

