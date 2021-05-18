Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOMO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

MOMO stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

