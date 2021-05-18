MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0150

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $6,407.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000133 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020633 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.19 or 0.00242948 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 222,243,655 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

