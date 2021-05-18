Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moody’s to earn $10.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of MCO opened at $329.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $252.02 and a twelve month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

