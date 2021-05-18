MoonSwap (MOON) Market Capitalization Tops $17.30 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $38,950.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.49 or 0.00671778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002502 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 20,525,178 coins and its circulating supply is 20,504,677 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

