More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Cap of $240,845.60

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $240,845.60 and $3,328.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, More Coin has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00090963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.78 or 0.01413874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00118690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00063035 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

