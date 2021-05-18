Morgan Stanley Boosts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $32.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 3,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,296. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

